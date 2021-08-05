Superintendents urge parents to get their kids vaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoom classes could slowly become a thing of the past as students head back to the classroom for the school year.

“Everyone’s goals is for all of us to be able to return safely and prepare for traditional face to face instruction for students because that is where they’re going to learn best,” said Allison King, a representative with the Alabama Education Association.

Last year, teachers protested over returning to the classroom because they felt like it was safe to return to in-person classes.

“Every teacher and staff and students and parents’ concerns are very different, depending on how they have dealt with the virus individually within their own families or within their own communities,” King said.

This school year, many districts are requiring masks in the buildings and others have mask recommendations or no guidance. Black Belt superintendents met today to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“Parents, we need you to join us in this effort to protect your children by vaccinating all of your children that are over 12 and encouraging everyone in your house to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Corey Jones, Greene County Schools superintendent.

Some schools in the Black Belt will be offering vaccinations for students during school. Parent permission will be required.

