Tallapoosa County murder suspect facing additional charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says a murder suspect is facing more charges.

Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville, was charged with murder capital-kidnapping Wednesday. He was previously charged with murder in the death of 70-year-old Michael Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson’s body was found in a wooded area of Highway 50 on July 23. Deputies found his body while investigating a nearby abandoned vehicle.

Wyckoff remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.

