Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The water was so high in the Breckenridge neighborhood it was nearly touching the tops of...
‘It was chest deep’: Resident recounts Montgomery flooding
It could turn out to be the training grounds for the world’s biggest athletic stage.
Montgomery’s new Whitewater Project could become Olympics training ground

Latest News

The names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County.
Tua Foundation announces $93K donation to Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch
'Shots in the Shop': Vaccination event at Uptown Tanz
'Shots in the Shop': Vaccination event at Uptown Tanz
LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72