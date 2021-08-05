Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Terryka Freeman, 30, is charged with second-degree assault.

Coleman says the incident happened on Wednesday around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue.

Court records indicate the victim was shot with an unknown-type gun in the shoulder and the bullet traveled out of her stomach.

Freeman was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday, Coleman added. She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.

