Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2nd defendant convicted in 2017 Opelika double murder

John Willie Maddox has been found guilty in a double murder from March 2017.
John Willie Maddox has been found guilty in a double murder from March 2017.(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man in a deadly double shooting that happened over four years ago.

District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said John Willie Maddox has been found guilty of murdering Sedric Lewis and Derris Harris. Maddox was also convicted of shooting into a home with three people inside, including a 9-year-old, according to the district attorney’s office.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Prosecutors say Maddox and his co-defendant, Jacquavious Greathouse, fired into Lewis’ family home on Toomer Street in Opelika on March 25, 2017. Lewis, 27, and Harris, 31, were killed. They were inside the house with their mother when the gunshots were fired.

Ventiere said 28 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

During Greathouse’s trial, persecutors said 22 rounds were from an assault rifle and six rounds came from a .40-caliber pistol.

Greathouse was sentenced to 90 years in prison last year.

In a Facebook post on Maddox’s conviction, Ventiere said investigators “put together a solid investigation that allowed the jury to find Maddox guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is grateful to the jury for their attentiveness and persistence in this trial. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Lewis and Harris as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 8/5
Some hospitals in more rural communities are in need of staff.
Rural Alabama hospitals battling COVID-19 surges, nursing shortages
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, even though he...
Opelika mayor credits vaccine with easing his breakthrough case
The state is asking people to only go to an emergency room for a true emergency and not for...
COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Alabama