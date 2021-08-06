ADPH to give update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is expected to update the public Friday on the status of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest information on mitigation efforts across the state and more starting at 10 a.m. WSFA will provide this online, on our app and our Facebook page.

WATCH: ADPH to give update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. On Thursday, ADPH reported more than 3,800 new cases.

Numbers are expected to surpass 600,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Amid the case surge, however, the state is also seeing a rise in vaccination rates. Data shows 3,547,818 people across the state have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.