As August-like as it gets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next seven days will bring a classic August weather pattern to Central Alabama. No big systems, no tropical threats and no high-end rain chances are in the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Instead, it’s your daily mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, muggy conditions, and mostly isolated pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity. Rain chances vary a little bit from day to day, but fall in the 20-40% range depending on your day of choosing.

For today the chance of getting wet is down around 20%. Models have really backed off on rain coverage for today. That bodes well for any Friday plans you may have on the docket!

Total rain over the next week will likely not be much above an inch in most spots with daily isolated showers and storms expected. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend will feature more low-end chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Many of us dodge the rain, but we can’t rule out a few areas getting wet both during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

Typical summertime rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast as we progress through next week. As we mentioned earlier we don’t have any high rain chances or widespread rain events in the cards at all.

No big rain chances are ahead. (WSFA 12 News)

Switching to temperatures...we will top out in the lower 90s both today and tomorrow. For Sunday and most of next week plan on most of us reaching the mid-90s. No day will be above 95 degrees, but we’ll have some 94s and perhaps a few 95s out there.

With the humidity ramping back up over the weekend, we will likely see heat index values back at and above the century mark. We don’t, however, foresee anything quite as brutal as what we endured with last week’s heatwave.

It will feel like 100+ beginning Sunday as the humidity ramps back up. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.