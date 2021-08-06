As August-like as it gets
Most stay entirely dry through at least the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next seven days will bring a classic August weather pattern to Central Alabama. No big systems, no tropical threats and no high-end rain chances are in the forecast.
Instead, it’s your daily mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures, muggy conditions, and mostly isolated pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity. Rain chances vary a little bit from day to day, but fall in the 20-40% range depending on your day of choosing.
For today the chance of getting wet is down around 20%. Models have really backed off on rain coverage for today. That bodes well for any Friday plans you may have on the docket!
The weekend will feature more low-end chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Many of us dodge the rain, but we can’t rule out a few areas getting wet both during the afternoon and evening hours each day.
Typical summertime rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast as we progress through next week. As we mentioned earlier we don’t have any high rain chances or widespread rain events in the cards at all.
Switching to temperatures...we will top out in the lower 90s both today and tomorrow. For Sunday and most of next week plan on most of us reaching the mid-90s. No day will be above 95 degrees, but we’ll have some 94s and perhaps a few 95s out there.
With the humidity ramping back up over the weekend, we will likely see heat index values back at and above the century mark. We don’t, however, foresee anything quite as brutal as what we endured with last week’s heatwave.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.