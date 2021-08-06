County Road 12: Need a stress relief? Smash It!

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes, you just need to vent, blow off some steam. Maybe you’ve even reached the point where you’d just like to smash something? Well, you’re in luck.

“Our motto is, if breaking stuff is wrong, we don’t want to be right,” said Sara Compton with Smash It Prattville.

They just opened a few months ago, and it seems there’s a real need for a rage room. So, what is it about the sound of something crashing or breaking?

“I don’t know, but it’s like therapeutic. It’s all about the shatter,” Compton said.

Compton got the idea while watching a TV show and thought this would be perfect for Prattville.

“They can do two activities. One is dish throwing. We give you markers, and you can write things on them. I like to write cancer since I’m a cancer survivor. Then they can just throw it at the pile. In the back, we have a rage room which is where you get to break larger items like appliances, furniture, and more dishes.”

I got to test out the rage room. Felt pretty good to blast that old computer monitor with a baseball bat.

Stressed out? Angry? Need a way to let loose? Maybe you should Smash It. New Prattville business lets you destroy old stuff with hammers and bats. (WSFA 12 News)

A lot of these soon-to-be damaged goods come from nearby thrift stores. When they’re all cracked into pieces, local artists use the scraps. For Sara, it’s not just a stress release, it’s a way to connect.

“So many people share their stories with me. I’ve met so many wonderful people,” Compton said.

If you want to Smash It, you’ll need to call ahead and make an appointment at 334-633-8555. They even host parties if you have a group, and the best part, when you’re all smashed out, they clean it all up.

