COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases continue rising in Alabama. The number is poised to surpass 600,000 since the pandemic began.

The rising cases are accounting for a rapid rise in hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 3,800 new cases Thursday.

Hospitalizations are growing at such a fast rate that the state is asking people to only go to an emergency room for a true emergency and not for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Mary McIntyre, chief medical officer with ADPH, says some hospitals are at capacity. She said some may even be considering suspending routine surgeries.

McIntyre said Jackson Hospital in Montgomery is among those considering this, although no decision has been made. As of Tuesday, Jackson Hospital had 19 patients. Baptist Health facilities in Montgomery and Prattville are treating 63 patients as of Wednesday.

She confirmed that while the number of cases are spiking, the number of deaths is not. She credited the health care workers growing experience in dealing with COVID-19 in helping prevent more deaths, although, she said, “People are still dying.”

McIntyre said the delta variant’s spread in a factor in the rising case numbers, however, vaccination rates are also on the rise. The said the delta variant has become the dominant strain in Alabama and nationwide.

“We’re currently at an overall percent positivity as of July the 31st of 20.5%. We got all the way down to a low of 2.9% positivity rate,” she said. “We have exceeded what we saw in late January from a percent positivity standpoint and the delta variant is driving this.”

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Alabama is one of seven states with the lowest vaccination rates. he said these states’ cases have accounted for about half of new cases and hospitalizations in the past week, despite making up less than a quarter of the U.S. population.

Zients said in the past seven days, Florida and Texas have accounted for about one-third of new cases and more than a third of new hospitalizations nationwide.

