Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Alabama

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases continue rising in Alabama. The number is poised to surpass 600,000 since the pandemic began.

The rising cases are accounting for a rapid rise in hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 3,800 new cases Thursday.

Hospitalizations are growing at such a fast rate that the state is asking people to only go to an emergency room for a true emergency and not for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Mary McIntyre, chief medical officer with ADPH, says some hospitals are at capacity. She said some may even be considering suspending routine surgeries.

McIntyre said Jackson Hospital in Montgomery is among those considering this, although no decision has been made. As of Tuesday, Jackson Hospital had 19 patients. Baptist Health facilities in Montgomery and Prattville are treating 63 patients as of Wednesday.

She confirmed that while the number of cases are spiking, the number of deaths is not. She credited the health care workers growing experience in dealing with COVID-19 in helping prevent more deaths, although, she said, “People are still dying.”

McIntyre said the delta variant’s spread in a factor in the rising case numbers, however, vaccination rates are also on the rise. The said the delta variant has become the dominant strain in Alabama and nationwide.

“We’re currently at an overall percent positivity as of July the 31st of 20.5%. We got all the way down to a low of 2.9% positivity rate,” she said. “We have exceeded what we saw in late January from a percent positivity standpoint and the delta variant is driving this.”

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Alabama is one of seven states with the lowest vaccination rates. he said these states’ cases have accounted for about half of new cases and hospitalizations in the past week, despite making up less than a quarter of the U.S. population.

Zients said in the past seven days, Florida and Texas have accounted for about one-third of new cases and more than a third of new hospitalizations nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within...
Superintendents urge parents to get their kids vaccinated
Andalusia florist Alan Cotton lost his beloved wife of more than 40 years two weeks ago to...
Florist offers roses for COVID-19 vaccines to honor late wife
University of Alabama to require masks indoors at least temporarily
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high