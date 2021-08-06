Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Food for Thought 8/5

This week’s high and low restaurant inspection scores
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

McDonald’s (2750 Taylor Rd.): 98

McDonald’s (1590 Eastern Blvd.): 97

Hardee’s (906 Ann St.): 97

Wendy’s (6930 Eastchase Lp.): 97

Low Scores

China Pavilion (4756 Mobile Hwy.): 78

Priority items: Soups in Crockpots at improper temperature; clogged sink drain

Crave Cafe (8125 K. Decker Ln.): 80

Priority item: no running water in establishment

Wings to Go (2445 E. South Blvd.): 82

Priority items: mold in ice machine; food left sitting out at improper temperature

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Food for Thought 7/29
Food for Thought 7/29
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 7/22
Food for Thought 7/22
Food for Thought 7/22
Food for Thought 7/15
Food for Thought 7/15