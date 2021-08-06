Food for Thought 8/5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

McDonald’s (2750 Taylor Rd.): 98

McDonald’s (1590 Eastern Blvd.): 97

Hardee’s (906 Ann St.): 97

Wendy’s (6930 Eastchase Lp.): 97

Low Scores

China Pavilion (4756 Mobile Hwy.): 78

Priority items: Soups in Crockpots at improper temperature; clogged sink drain

Crave Cafe (8125 K. Decker Ln.): 80

Priority item: no running water in establishment

Wings to Go (2445 E. South Blvd.): 82

Priority items: mold in ice machine; food left sitting out at improper temperature

