Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Macon East Knights

The Macon East Academy Knights hope to be playing for an AISA state championship in 2021.
The Macon East Academy Knights hope to be playing for an AISA state championship in 2021.
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CECIL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon East Knights were knocking on the door of the AISA 2A state championship game in 2020 but fell to Escambia Academy in the semifinals.

The Knights ended the season with an 8-5 record.

The goal this year is to be playing at Cramton Bowl in December for the state title.

The strength of coach Glynn Lott’s team in 2021 might be up front.

“We have just about all of our offensive line coming back, which is nice. We never have that option usually. So that will be a different experience for us to be able to have a little experience up there in the front line,” said Lott.

Speaking of strength, the Knights made progress in the gym this offseason, too.

“I think our weight room was very successful this summer, and what we’ve done. Gotten a little stronger,” said Lott.

“In the past few years, we haven’t been as strong, and this is our most productive and successful season in the weight room being that we actually had an offseason this year. So I’m very proud of that for our team,” said senior linebacker Teron Wright.

Macon East opens the season on Aug. 20 against Lowndes Academy.

