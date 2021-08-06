LIST: Mask policies at central Alabama schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across central Alabama are returning to the classroom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health recommend people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, in the last four days, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day have been reported - a number 10 times higher than what was seen during the beginning of July. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said between 75 to 80% of those tests are coming back from the Centers for Disease Control as the delta variant.

During a press conference Friday, Harris said 1,848 people are hospitalized across Alabama. That includes 37 adolescents.

ADPH has released updated guidance for school officials as they begin to welcome students, faculty and staff for the school year. Using masks, social distancing and vaccinations are the best strategies for students to remain in the classroom even if exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

As students are returning to the classrooms, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks.

The following school districts have released mask policies:

AUTAUGA COUNTY Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore said masks are not required at this time.

BARBOUR COUNTY Eufaula City Schools will not require students to wear masks indoors.

BULLOCK COUNTY Starting Aug. 9, Bullock County Schools will implement a universal masking protocol for students, staff and visitors for all schools, buildings and buses.

BUTLER COUNTY Starting Aug. 11, masks will be required at all Butler County School System facilities and functions.

CHILTON COUNTY Chilton County Schools is recommending masks for all individuals. Individuals identified as a close contact will not have to isolate if they have consistently worn a mask. Masks are required for passengers and drivers on buses.

COFFEE COUNTY Coffee County Schools is recommending masks. They are not required.

CONECUH COUNTY Conecuh County Schools will require students ages 6 and up and employees to wear face masks. Masks will be available.

COOSA COUNTY Coosa County Schools is recommending and highly encouraging the use of masks when social distancing cannot be maintained or in mixed groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

CRENSHAW COUNTY Crenshaw County Schools says students and bus drivers will be required to wear masks while riding the buses, per CDC guidelines.

DALLAS COUNTY The Dallas County School System says it will maintain its safety protocol in wearing face coverings for all employees and students while on campuses and offices. Selma City Schools say it will require schools to start the school year.

ELMORE COUNTY Elmore County Schools will not require masks unless there is a mandate issued by the governor or state superintendent.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY Escambia County School District will not be mandating masks. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

LEE COUNTY Opelika City Schools say masks or face coverings will be required for inside school buildings but not for outside activities like PE or athletics. Auburn City Schools will require masks when the upcoming school year starts.

LOWNDES COUNTY Lowndes County Schools are requiring face coverings.

MACON COUNTY Macon County Schools say masks will be required in the building.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Pike Road Schools will require masks in schools and on buses until Sept. 13. Montgomery Public Schools will require masks.

PERRY COUNTY Perry County Schools says all students Pre-K through 12th grade will be required to wear a face mask or covering while attending school or a school function in any building, facility or other area of a campus, on an approved trip at any location and, in the case of athletic events, at any home or away athletic site and when riding a school bus. Bandanas, neck gaiters, scarves, and face shields without an underlying mask or acceptable face covering described in this policy are not permitted. The district will provide a mask to any student who doesn’t have a mask on school transportation and in the school building.

PIKE COUNTY Pike County Schools says it is recommending masks. Mask, however, will be required for all visitors wishing to enter schools and board facilities regardless of vaccination status.

RUSSELL COUNTY Russell County School Districts will require all students, staff, teachers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while indoors and on buses.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY Tallapoosa County Schools will not be requiring face masks for students, faculty or guests unless a mandate is passed by the Alabama Department of Education and/or state and local officials.

WILCOX COUNTY Wilcox County Schools says students and staff will be required to wear masks.



