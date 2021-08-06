Advertise
Man charged with attempted murder after overnight Prattville shooting

Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has been charged with attempted murder.
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has been charged with attempted murder.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have arrested a man for allegedly and shooting and injuring a man overnight.

Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has been charged with attempted murder.

According to police, the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Blue Iguana Bar and Bama Lanes. There, officers found Williams and the victim. The victim had a gunshot wound in his chest.

Police provided “life-saving first aid” to the victim. The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Williams was identified as the suspect at the scene and taken into custody, according to police.

A motive was not made clear.

Williams was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail under a $150,000 bond.

