Montgomery business found most confident in Alabama, report finds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent study found that Montgomery area businesses are the most confident of any group in Alabama.

According to the University of Alabama Center for Business Economics and Research’s latest Alabama Business Confidence Index report, the Capitol City led all Alabama metro areas with a rating of 70.6 in a survey that measures statewide business confidence and expectations.

“My administration strives to put in place the programs and partnerships that lead to this kind of success,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “If you have bold ideas and vision, then we want you in Montgomery. We are empowering our entrepreneurs while boosting development and growth for all of our existing business sectors. This includes fostering a more equitable and inclusive support system that encourages participation by minority-owned and women-owned businesses.”

According to Montgomery city officials, this is the city’s most optimistic outlook to date in the report. It also marked the fourth consecutive quarter in which business leaders in Montgomery noted “very strong confidence about the River Region’s economic growth.”

“Montgomery’s business leaders surpassed their pre-COVID-19 levels of confidence with their extremely confident positive forecast. These higher ABCIs indicate sustained expectations for growth as the metro area continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Montgomery had the highest metro ABCI at 70.6, indicating very confident expectations for growth compared to Q2 2021,” the report explains

