Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opelika mayor credits vaccine with easing his breakthrough case

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, even though he was vaccinated months ago.

The mayor said he tested positive on July 27 and has only had “extremely mild” symptoms, such as a few days of congestion.

Fuller’s diagnosis is a breakthrough case, as he was vaccinated in January. He credits the vaccinations with keeping his symptoms mild.

“I would echo what so many other folks have said about please get vaccinated. Consider it, read the information, talk to your personal physician about it. And I think the vaccination will get us out of this and help us to get back to something close to normal,” Fuller said.

Fuller says his quarantine ends at midnight Friday. He intends to return to City Hall Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after court records say he shot at an officer...
Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer
A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Some hospitals in more rural communities are in need of staff.
Rural Alabama hospitals battling COVID-19 surges, nursing shortages
The state is asking people to only go to an emergency room for a true emergency and not for...
COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Alabama
Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington said they are doing everything within...
Superintendents urge parents to get their kids vaccinated
Andalusia florist Alan Cotton lost his beloved wife of more than 40 years two weeks ago to...
Florist offers roses for COVID-19 vaccines to honor late wife