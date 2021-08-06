Opelika mayor credits vaccine with easing his breakthrough case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, even though he was vaccinated months ago.

The mayor said he tested positive on July 27 and has only had “extremely mild” symptoms, such as a few days of congestion.

Fuller’s diagnosis is a breakthrough case, as he was vaccinated in January. He credits the vaccinations with keeping his symptoms mild.

“I would echo what so many other folks have said about please get vaccinated. Consider it, read the information, talk to your personal physician about it. And I think the vaccination will get us out of this and help us to get back to something close to normal,” Fuller said.

Fuller says his quarantine ends at midnight Friday. He intends to return to City Hall Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.