Over 5 pounds of marijuana found in drug trafficking arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery men have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, court records indicated.

Christopher J. Brown and Henry L. Brown are each charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.

According to their arrest affidavits, the Browns were charged after officers found them in possession of over five and a half pounds of marijuana. The arrest took place Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of Bragg Street in Montgomery.

Christopher Brown was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information on these arrests.

