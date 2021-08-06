Advertise
Prattville closes pool after positive COVID-19 test

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The pool in Prattville is closed after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.

The city of Prattville said in a Facebook post that the pool will be closed for the weekend after the positive case and exposure to other lifeguards.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience, but safety is always our first priority,” the city said in the post.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 14,149 positive tests have been reported in the last seven days.

The state surpassed 600,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during a news conference Friday that 1848 people are hospitalized across the state including 37 adolescents. When it comes to availability, 93% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied leaving about 7% of beds open for those who may become sick and need one.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

