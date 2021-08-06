Quiet, warm August weekend ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next seven days will bring a classic August weather pattern to central and south Alabama. No big systems, no tropical threats and no high-end rain chances are in the forecast... instead, it’s your daily mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures and muggy conditions plus a few isolated shower and thunderstorm. Rain chances vary a little bit from day to day, but fall in the 20-40% range depending on your day of choosing.

Friday has been pretty dry so far, and we will likely keep it that way through the evening and overnight. Models have really backed off on rain coverage for today, so few hours we have left of our daytime will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s for most.

2:30pm on August 6th... and only one town in Alabama is at 90°?!



I ain't mad at cha Mother Nature 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/c1wIshLRRQ — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) August 6, 2021

That bodes well for any Friday plans you may have on the docket!

The weekend will feature more low-end chances for a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Most of us dodge the rain, but we can’t rule out a couple areas getting wet both during the afternoon and evening hours.

Total rain over the next week will likely not be much above an inch in most spots with daily isolated showers and storms expected. (WSFA 12 News)

Typical summertime rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast as we progress through next week. As we mentioned earlier we don’t have any high rain chances or widespread rain events in the cards at all.

Daily rain chances remain low. (WSFA 12 News)

We will top out in the lower 90s on Saturday, but could see temperatures in the mid 90s for some by Sunday. No day will be above 95°, but we’ll have some 94s and perhaps a few scattered pockets of 95°s out there.

With the humidity ramping back up over the weekend, we will likely see heat index values back at and above the century mark. We don’t, however, foresee anything quite as brutal as what we endured with last week’s heatwave.

Typical August weather now through the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.