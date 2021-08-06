Selma City Schools superintendent unveils reopening plan

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Aug. 16 is the day nearly 3,000 public schoolchildren begin their new school year in Selma.

The Selma city school district is a little more than a week away from starting a new chapter in classroom learning. The early assignment to all students, teachers and staff is to take COVID-19 seriously again as the new variant is making its presence known.

The superintendent issued a command Friday.

“We will continue social distancing 3 to 6 feet where possible within our schools. Masking is required for all of our scholars, teachers, staff and visitors at all of our schools,” said Superintendent Avis Williams.

Williams came up with a long list with 15 bullet points to help mitigate the COVID-19 virus. This is only a partial list. All students are expected to attend in-person learning unless enrolled in the Saints Virtual Academy, vaccinations are strongly encouraged for schoolchildren 12 and up, and extensive cleaning will take place throughout the school year.

The school district saw nearly 80 positive COVID-19 cases last year and lost one. Williams is not interested in seeing a repeat.

“We plan on doing our part every day and making sure that we are masked up,” said Williams.

With so many COVID-19 guidelines to follow this year, one policy remains in place for now. There are no restrictions on attendance at athletic events.

“But we will stay in close contact with the Alabama High School Athletic Association,” Williams said.

With just over a week to go, Selma city school leaders prepare for another year, doing all they can to keep the virus from towering over the school district like it last year.

You can see the full list of COVID-19 guidelines for Selma City Schools on the school’s website and social media page.

