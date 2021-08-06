Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Students return to classrooms as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S., students around the country are heading...
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S., students around the country are heading back to school.(Storyblocks)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S., students around the country are heading back to school.

Many parents are now wondering if there really is a way to make schools safe.

“Think about what you can do and what those around you can do to protect yourselves. That’s how we stop this pandemic,” said Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The Delta variant of the virus now accounts for more than 93% of new COVID-19 cases. Deaths were up by 42% last week. Hospitalizations are three times higher than a month ago.

“Getting everyone who’s 12 years of age or older fully vaccinated before the school year starts should be number one on everyone’s back-to-school checklist,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center said.

Rajapakse said it is also critical to urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated to help protect those too young to get the vaccine.

“It becomes all the more important that we lean heavily on the other preventative strategies that we do have like masking, physical distancing, handwashing, in order to keep them as safe as possible,” Rajapakse said.

While recommendations for schools will vary based on changes in the pandemic, and from one community to the next, more than 90% of the U.S. population right now lives in a county where people should be wearing a mask indoors, according to the latest CDC guidance.

”I would not recommend a brand new first day of school mask because you want to really use one that they have worn before that you know fits well, that they’ll be able to keep on and that they’re comfortable wearing,” said Rajapakse.

Health experts say wearing a mask at school also provides a layer of protection against other respiratory viruses, which can cause symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
Linemen with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative caught a “smokenado” on camera during the...
Video shows ‘smokenado’ at railroad tie recycling plant blaze
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high

Latest News

Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
ADPH to give update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts 10 a.m.
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Women’s health doctor combats myths about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy
vaccine mandates gain momentum
Can my job require the vaccine? Alabama Attorney General’s Office weighs in