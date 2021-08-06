Advertise
Suspects sought in Montgomery ATM robbery case

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Montgomery robbery...
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Montgomery robbery investigation.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Montgomery robbery investigation.

According to police, the robbery happened on July 16t, around 7:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of Taylor Road, near Vaughn Road. The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras approaching the victim’s car while they were in the ATM drive-thru. The armed suspects left the scene in a two-door black sedan-type vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspects to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832, CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or through the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app.

