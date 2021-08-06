Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

White House discusses COVID vaccine guideline options

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said Friday that there are “early discussions about a range of options” for new vaccine mandates or penalties for certain situations, such as domestic travelers and nursing home workers.

She added that the administration has “concern” about anti-mask, anti-vaccine mandate restrictions in some states.

“If you don’t want to abide by public health guidelines, don’t want to use your role as leaders,” Psaki said, “then you should get out of the way.”

She also applauded United Airlines’ announcement that it would require workers to get vaccinated, saying “support these vaccination requirements to protect workers, communities and our country and we hope to see even more action from the public and private sector over the coming weeks.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Study: Vaccines give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost

— Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

— Some US schools reopen with mix of masks in classrooms

— United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
Linemen with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative caught a “smokenado” on camera during the...
Video shows ‘smokenado’ at railroad tie recycling plant blaze
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high

Latest News

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Sturgis...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back as COVID cases rise in SD
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission prepares for 1st meeting
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission prepares for 1st meeting
Vaccine history in the US
Vaccine history in the US
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history