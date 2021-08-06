Advertise
Woman charged with Waffle House robbery, escaping police custody

A woman has been charged after court records say she robbed a Waffle House and later escaped...
A woman has been charged after court records say she robbed a Waffle House and later escaped police custody.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged after court records say she robbed a Waffle House and later escaped police custody.

Nykevia Crenshaw, 22, is charged with two counts of robbery first degree and escape third degree.

According to an arrest affidavit, the robbery took place July 30 in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. Crenshaw pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee. 

On Thursday, after being taken into custody for the Waffle House incident, Crenshaw escaped from a police car.

Crenshaw was taken back into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She has been placed under a $135,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

