Women’s health doctor combats myths about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors from the Medical Association of Alabama have begun conducting a weekly town hall to address rumors and concerns surrounding COVID-19. Today, the topic was women’s health.

The data to this point shows COVID is harder on a pregnant woman than a COVID vaccine.

“Data is accumulating every day on COVID vaccines in pregnancy and so far everything looks very reassuring,” said Dr. Mimi Munn, chair of the University of South Alabama’s gynecology and obstetrics department. Dr. Munn says she understands pregnant women fearing for the health of their unborn child; in fact, she checks every online claim that suggests a vaccine could cause infertility or harm an unborn child against available data from COVID vaccine studies.

“Again, some very reassuring information that this doesn’t attack the placenta and this is not going to be responsible for some infertility issue,” said Dr. Munn. She also says vaccination during pregnancy can actually help protect a baby from COVID-19.

“The good news is that there does appear to be antibody in breast milk,” she said. On the other hand, bad news is emerging for unvaccinated pregnant women in Alabama, a transmission hotspot.

“We are seeing an increasing number of young women who seem to be sicker than they were in our previous bumps in numbers,” said Dr. Munn.

She admits she was cautious about recommending the vaccine to her patients at first, but with more data available and the Delta variant thriving, she is counseling her patients to get vaccinated now. “Some hospitals in the area have had some maternal deaths even, so it’s pretty serious,” said Dr. Munn.

She asks that if you’re pregnant to please reach out to your doctor and discuss vaccination as soon as possible.

