8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say

Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the hospital.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the hospital.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the first incident was late Friday in the 5600 block of Eddins Road. She said there were three adult male victims connected to this incident. Officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said officers also responded to a local hospital about a second victim from Eddins Road with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The third gunshot victim was involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard, according to police. The victim, whose gunshot injury was also non-life-threatening, was taken to a hospital. Coleman said the other drivers had minor injuries.

Officers responded to a local hospital in reference to more shooting victims from a separate incident around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Coleman said there were three men and one woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police determined it happened in the 200 block of John Morris Avenue.

Coleman said officers were called to a hospital again around 2 a.m. about another woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot. She said they determined this one happened in the area of Troy Highway and Bell Road.

No arrests were announced in any of these incidents.

The investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

