Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Arrest made after woman fatally shot at Enterprise hotel

Deauntae Hill is accused of fatally shooting Tempest Jazzkneea James on Aug. 6, 2021.
Deauntae Hill is accused of fatally shooting Tempest Jazzkneea James on Aug. 6, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police say the suspect in a fatal overnight shooting at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites is in custody.

Capt. Billy Haglund said officers responded to the hotel at 630 Glover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Friday. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway outside the rooms. She died shortly after.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Tempest Jazzkneea James of Enterprise.

According to police, witnesses said the gunman shot her multiple times then fled. The investigation indicates it was domestic-related.

The suspect was identified as Deauntae Hill, 29, of Ozark. Haglund said the suspect was arrested at a motel in Dothan around 5:30 p.m. Hill now faces a murder charge.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
Man charged with killing mother, guest at Macon County birthday party
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Linemen with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative caught a “smokenado” on camera during the...
Video shows ‘smokenado’ at railroad tie recycling plant blaze

Latest News

Moe’s Original Bar B Que management is watching things closely to see how they should respond.
Montgomery restaurant responds to recent COVID-19 surge
County Road 12: Smash It in Prattville
County Road 12: Smash It in Prattville
Local restaurants looking at bringing back safety measures for customers
Local restaurants looking at bringing back safety measures for customers
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers launches podcast program
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers launches podcast program