Arrest made after woman fatally shot at Enterprise hotel

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police say the suspect in a fatal overnight shooting at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites is in custody.

Capt. Billy Haglund said officers responded to the hotel at 630 Glover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Friday. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway outside the rooms. She died shortly after.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Tempest Jazzkneea James of Enterprise.

According to police, witnesses said the gunman shot her multiple times then fled. The investigation indicates it was domestic-related.

The suspect was identified as Deauntae Hill, 29, of Ozark. Haglund said the suspect was arrested at a motel in Dothan around 5:30 p.m. Hill now faces a murder charge.

