Back-to-school giveaway held in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some residents on the west side of Montgomery say the best way they can help their community is by giving back, and they did this by holding a drive-by back-to-school giveaway providing students with a backpack of school supplies and also providing lunch for the community.

The giveaway was a joint effort between Diva’s Luxury Boutique, K & B Slaughter House Foundation, Slaughter House Reaper Ryders and LA Creations.

“It will help a lot with school supplies because certain places I have been going to they out of or you have to go online to order so it will benefit a lot,” recipient Shanita Hawkins said.

Organizers say the event was more than what’s was in the backpacks. It represented the community coming together to support one another.

“It’s time for everybody to get together, stop with all the drama, the hate, the fuel that people be putting together. It’s just time for everybody to come together. So with this event we did a good job, everybody came out, everybody showed love,” organizer Brittany Smith said.

Smith says this is the first time she and the other organizers have held a back-to-school giveaway and she says it won’t be the last time they give back and support the community.

