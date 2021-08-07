Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Back-to-school giveaway held in west Montgomery

A drive-by back-to-school giveaway was held in west Montgomery on Aug. 7, 2021.
A drive-by back-to-school giveaway was held in west Montgomery on Aug. 7, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some residents on the west side of Montgomery say the best way they can help their community is by giving back, and they did this by holding a drive-by back-to-school giveaway providing students with a backpack of school supplies and also providing lunch for the community.

The giveaway was a joint effort between Diva’s Luxury Boutique, K & B Slaughter House Foundation, Slaughter House Reaper Ryders and LA Creations.

“It will help a lot with school supplies because certain places I have been going to they out of or you have to go online to order so it will benefit a lot,” recipient Shanita Hawkins said.

Organizers say the event was more than what’s was in the backpacks. It represented the community coming together to support one another.

“It’s time for everybody to get together, stop with all the drama, the hate, the fuel that people be putting together. It’s just time for everybody to come together. So with this event we did a good job, everybody came out, everybody showed love,” organizer Brittany Smith said.

Smith says this is the first time she and the other organizers have held a back-to-school giveaway and she says it won’t be the last time they give back and support the community.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and another man at a party in the Brownsville...
Suspect accused of killing mother, man at Macon County birthday party
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Montgomery robbery...
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Montgomery ATM
Two Montgomery men have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, court records indicated.
Over 5 pounds of marijuana found in drug trafficking arrest
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
A woman has been charged after court records say she robbed a Waffle House and later escaped...
Woman charged with Waffle House robbery, escaping police custody

Latest News

Just a stray shower Sunday. Nearly everyone is entirely dry.
Rain may become a bit more likely next week
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake