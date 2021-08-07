Montgomery restaurant responds to recent COVID-19 surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Moe’s Original Bar B Que was like many restaurants when the pandemic first began, with limited staffing and many protocols in place to protect customers and employees.

“We had to put new practices in place, and it was a struggle but we managed to get through it,” owner Hill Lubin said.

They’re still not 100% back to being fully staffed, but Lubin says there is a much better position now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases could have them back at square one.

“We are in the midst of an entirely different battle and frankly with a much more powerful enemy that we dealt with earlier in the year,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

“We thought we know were through it and then now all of sudden here we may be seeing another surge,” Lubin said.

Hill says going back to the operation they did when the pandemic first began is not something he wants to do.

“It’s going to be tough...If we have to go back to that it’s going to hurt a lot more people than it did the first time, I believe,” Lubin said.

No new guidelines have been put in place for the restaurant but they’re watching things closely to see how they should respond.

“If new things come out and cases continue to rise, we’re going to implement whatever we have to do to make sure our patrons are safe,” Lubin said.

For now, he says following the safety guidelines that were put in place is the best way everyone can remain safe.

