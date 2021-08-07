Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake

Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find enough people to take them before they expired.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find enough people to take them before they expired.

State Health Officer Scott Harris gave the numbers to reporters this week.

Harris said it was tragic to see the potentially life-saving doses wasted.

Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the country. The state ranks last for the percentage of people fully vaccinated at 34%.

However, health officials have been heartened by a recent uptick in the number of vaccinations being given each day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and another man at a party in the Brownsville...
Suspect accused of killing mother, man at Macon County birthday party
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Montgomery robbery...
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Montgomery ATM
Two Montgomery men have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, court records indicated.
Over 5 pounds of marijuana found in drug trafficking arrest
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has been charged with attempted murder.
Man charged with attempted murder after overnight Prattville shooting

Latest News

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died...
Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated
Moe’s Original Bar B Que management is watching things closely to see how they should respond.
Montgomery restaurant responds to recent COVID-19 surge
Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
Alabama ICU beds 93% full; hospitals more prepared for surge, Harris says
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA