Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated.

Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost lagging vaccination rates amid a surge in cases.

Alabama has seen the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases nearly triple over the past two weeks.

Harris said health officials have identified 6,427 people who contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated, but the vaccine remains effective in preventing infections and serious illness.

