Rain may become a bit more likely next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most were dry on Saturday, and that will again be the case for your Sunday. Rain coverage will actually be even lower around 10-20% at best.

Scattered showers and storms expected Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday with highs just a touch warmer than what we had Saturday around 94 degrees.

Summertime shower and storm chances are then in the forecast as we progress through next week. While daily chances vary a bit from 30-50%, no one day will bring a washout or widespread rain.

Rain chances come up a bit into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s because we don’t have any fronts, systems or tropical concerns in the forecast. The result? Just daytime pop-up isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will hover right around that average high of 94 degrees heading into next week, but your neighborhood’s exact high will be determined by whether or not you see rain on any given day.

Total rain over the next 7 days suggest no big systems, tropical concerns or fronts will impact us. Just daily pop-up showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

With the humidity ramping back up, we will likely see heat index values back at and above the century mark. We don’t, however, foresee anything quite as brutal as what we endured with our heatwave.

The increase in humidity will also lead to slightly warmer overnights around 74-75 degrees.

Temps will stay near average. (WSFA 12 News)

