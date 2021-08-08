Advertise
Capri Theatre faces new challenge since safely reopening

Capri Theatre faces new challenge.
Capri Theatre faces new challenge.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You can grab your popcorn, a beer, or a glass of wine, have a seat, and enjoy a movie at the Capri Theatre.

A theater that has been open for moviegoers in Montgomery for 80 years.

Like many theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors of the Capri for six months, but they were able to reopen safely in November 2020. But with few blockbuster movies showing on the big screen and many movies going directly to streaming services, people are staying home.

The Capri Theatre’s biggest challenge now is trying to remain open.

“We don’t have a large staff or anything but we have to keep people paid, keep utilities paid,” director of Capri Theatre Martin McCaffery said. “We own the building. So we don’t have to worry about rent, but we have loans to pay off and all that, so it’s just the overhead of staying open. We actually lose less money if we close but that’s not what we’re here for.”

Loans and grants are currently helping the theater but they won’t sustain it forever and they may have to look for other options to remain open.

“Trying more and more special things we’ll see how getting more concerts in here works and we may just have to not be seven days a week from now on,” McCaffery said.

The new movie about Aretha Franklin’s life titled “Respect” will play at the theater for two weeks and which the theater is hoping will get people back in their seats.

The theater is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 7 pm-8 pm and Friday through Sunday 4:30 pm-8 pm.

