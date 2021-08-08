Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city is looking into approximately 1,000 delinquent businesses which do not have a license to operate.

“We’re going to be looking for you,” city chief financial officer Betty Beville said to business owners without a license. “We are going to be working as hard as we can to eliminate as many of those on the delinquent list as we possibly can.”

In some cases, the companies listed have closed their doors and are no longer open, but others are operating without registering through the city.

The Montgomery City Council has been made aware of at least one landlord, who did not have a current business license, who was still collecting rent from tenants. WSFA is told this situation is being investigated.

“My staff is looking into that,” Beville said.

The CFO tells us it is likely landlords are renting out apartments, collecting money, not paying taxes then leaving. With the ownership of apartments flipping, it makes it hard to contact landlords to enforce the ordinance.

Staff send information to business owners on the list through U.S. mail, emails, calls and by visiting addresses with a citation in hand.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees in the finance department’s license and revenue division struggled to physically check business licenses. The CFO said the division is also “understaffed” due to retirements and people moving.

“Since we couldn’t do a lot of going out, and being short staffed, that would account for why some businesses have not been put on notice that they are delinquent,” Beville said. “Of course, you know they know they are if they have not bought a business license or if they’re not remitting their taxes.”

Beville pointed out these delinquent businesses are on her radar. She encourages owners to obey the law.

“As a business owner, you must have a business license, and if you’re collecting revenue from your tenants then you should be paying your taxes,” she said.

