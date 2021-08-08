Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene.

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Sgt. Jason Brown says multiple people began shooting inside the club during a fight but it’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake
Moe’s Original Bar B Que management is watching things closely to see how they should respond.
Montgomery restaurant responds to recent COVID-19 surge
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day

Latest News

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting
A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91