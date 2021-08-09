Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations pass 2,100 as climb continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hospitals were treating 2,134 inpatients for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama surpassed 2,000 hospitalizations over the weekend for the first time since January, a period in which the state was in the midst of its worst surge of cases since the pandemic was first confirmed here in March 2020.

The state’s record for COVID-19 hospitalizations was set on Jan. 11 when doctors and nurses neared a breaking point as they treated 3,084 inpatients suffering from the disease.

The latest hospitalization trend shows no signs of slowing from its near-vertical climb, according to ADPH data. Admissions have risen nearly 1,100% since July 3 when there were just 179 people statewide in need of advanced treatment.

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalization rates have jumped more than 1,000% percent since July 3, 2021 and stands at 2,134 inpatients as of Aug. 9, 2021. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said 93% of the state’s ICU beds were occupied, as of Friday, and that “virtually all of those patients are unvaccinated.”

Alabama currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation with just 34% being fully vaccinated.

It also has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the nation with about 23% of tests confirming the taker has the disease. To put that into perspective, “on the worst day of the pandemic, we were at 22.6%,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.

