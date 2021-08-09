Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Bowden to lie in repose at FSU campus, Capitol

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A public funeral will be held for legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday at the age of 91.

Funeral and memorial services were announced Sunday for the man who led the Seminoles to two national championships and finished second on the all-time major college football wins list.

There will be two opportunities for family, friends and fans to pay their respects to Bowden in Tallahassee.

RELATED: Coaches, former players reflect on Bowden

The first will be Friday afternoon when Bowden will lie in repose at Florida State's Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the grounds of Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.

A public funeral service for Bowden will also be held Saturday morning at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, home of the Florida State men's and women's basketball teams.

Also of note is that Bowden, who coached 34 seasons at FSU, will lie in honor at the Capitol rotunda Saturday. He is believed to be the first Florida citizen granted such a distinction.

Bowden will be laid to rest in his home state of Alabama.

Below is the complete schedule of services:

Friday, Aug. 13:

  • 10-1 p.m. Bowden will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda
  • 2-7 p.m. Bowden will lie in repose at the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center (open to the public)

Saturday, Aug. 14:

  • 11 a.m. Public funeral service for Bowden at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 15:

  • 4-6 p.m. Bowden will lie in repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University in Alabama (open to the public)
  • Family-only burial service to follow in Trussville, Ala.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake

Latest News

Seasonable heat and scattered showers are expected for the upcoming workweek!
Hot and humid with splash and dash storms
Elmore Bolling (Source: Bolling family)
Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant
Motel room standoff
TPD: 2 men broke into Tuscaloosa motel room, both in custody after standoff
Opelika police searching for theft suspect seen on camera
Opelika police searching for theft suspect seen on camera
Court documents detail custody battle in murder/suicide investigation
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide