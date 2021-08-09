Central Alabama Community College releases fall reopening plan

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Community College has released its fall reopening plan to keep students and employees safe.

Effective Monday, all employees, students and visitors must wear face coverings while indoors.

The college is asking people to adhere to social distancing guidelines until further notice. While the college says guidelines are 6 feet for social distancing, it may be 3 feet in classrooms if everyone is masked.

When social distancing is not feasible in classrooms and labs, students and instructors must wear face coverings and follow protocols by the When social distancing is not feasible in the classroom and labs, all students and instructors must wear face coverings and follow CDC hygiene protocols.

Athletic events and practices will adhere to the guidance from the Alabama Community College System, National Junior College Athletic Association and Alabama Department of Public Health.

College events, student clubs and organization meetings will be held in various platforms, including in-person, virtually and remotely as determined. Student Life activities and events will resume to include virtual and remote activities.

Academic and career technical courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person, online and virtual options.

Sanitation measures will continue to be implemented daily, including sanitation for doors common areas, offices and restrooms. All equipment, desks, chairs, tables and other items used during instruction will be sanitized routinely.

“We are excited to be back on campus for fall semester,” CACC President Jeff Lynn said in a statement. “It has been a very challenging year for everyone. There are still challenges in dealing with this pandemic, but we want to give our students the best college experience possible, all while adhering to the guidelines and protocols set forth in our new plan.”

Click here to see the full reopening plan with guidelines on hygiene and safety.

CACC says the College Pandemic Emergency Response Team will continue to meet and review and monitor updates to safety guidelines.

The fall semester begins Aug. 16.

