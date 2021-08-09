Coosa County reports first homicide of 2021

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Department and Goodwater police are working jointly on a homicide investigation, the first for either department in 2021. The case involves two men, witnesses and a confession.

“It’s tough not only for the families but for the community,” said Sheriff Michael Howell.

Jamarcus Cook, 29, is now being held at the Coosa County Jail on a single count of murder. A preliminary investigation shows he fired multiple shots and killed Desmond Jamal Robinson, also 29, who was standing close to his vehicle.

The homicide happened Sunday around 9 p.m. at Jacobs and Park streets in Goodwater. A handful of witnesses played a key role in leading investigators to the suspect, the sheriff said.

“Of course we’re still in the beginning stages of this investigation and what we’ve been able to gather so far is that he pulled up, driven by a female subject, and got out of the vehicle. There was an altercation a couple of weeks ago between the two and we’re still trying to put all that together,” Howell explained.

The sheriff said not only could Cook face additional charges, there could also be more arrests.

Cook, who is being held on a $275,000 bond, is scheduled to have his first court appearance or arraignment on Tuesday.

