Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide

Court documents detail custody battle in murder/suicide investigation
Court documents detail custody battle in murder/suicide investigation
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten-year-old Tate Buening was killed by his father, Brian Buening, in a murder-suicide incident in Madison County. Court documents are now shedding light on a custody battle prior to this tragedy.

Read More: Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide

Law enforcement agencies found Tate and his father dead inside a home on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest Friday morning.

Tate’s mother, Kayla Tate White, filed an emergency motion to get him away from his father on July 9. A hearing date was set to Monday, August 9 by the Madison County Circuit Court.

In the motion, Kayla stated Brian Buening suffered from PTSD and depression and claims he became extremely violent when left untreated or while consuming alcohol. The document states Brian threatened Kayla verbally on several occasions. He recently threatened to kill her in a text message, according to court documents. 48 News has read this message and chose not to disclose it due to vulgar language.

The motion also claims Brian has a lengthy history of suicidal ideations and two recent suicide attempts. Kayla states Tate was in great danger while he was with his father.

Read the full motion below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
Morning Smile: Woman writes book inspired by mom
Morning Smile: Woman writes book inspired by mom
YMCA of Greater Montgomery launches NFL Flag Football league
YMCA of Greater Montgomery launches NFL Flag Football league
Empty desk at school (Source: File photo)
Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant