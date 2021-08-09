Family plans lawsuit after son killed by Elmore County deputy

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of a man recently shot and killed by an Elmore County sheriff’s deputy is now speaking out and says they’re preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

The incident, which happened on July 28 in the Emerald Mountain subdivision located in the Redland community, ended with the death of Jonathan Pears, 32.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said shortly afterward that one of his deputies had no choice but to shoot Pears because he would not comply with demands to drop a machete-like knife.

On Monday, Pears’ family sat down with their attorney to speak about the situation, saying he was an Air Force veteran who was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, and that authorities had been called to the home after a domestic disagreement.

An emotional Mary Pears recalled the situation involving her son.

“When I heard the shots, I thought, okay, they shot too scare him, they shot his foot, they shot his arm,” Mrs. Pears said. “And he was just crumpled on the ground. And I was, it was like, they didn’t know what to do. There was no protocol. There was no anything. Nothing made sense.”

Reached for comment, Sheriff Franklin said he couldn’t respond because the case remains under investigation.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case at Franklin’s request.

