Florence officers arrest Montgomery man on obstruction, domestic assault charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a Montgomery man Saturday on a long list of charges including domestic assault.

Just after midnight on August 7, officers responded to a domestic call on S Fulton Street. The responding officers found two victims with cut and stab wounds at the address. Both were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FPD identified Jeremy Hogan as a suspect after investigating the scene. According to officers, Hogan attempted to run away from the scene. Tasers were used to apprehend the suspect.

Jeremy Hogan faces the following charges:

Obstructing domestic violence emergency call

Third-degree assault

Public Intoxication

Attempting to elude a police officer

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree domestic assault

Third-degree domestic assault

Second-degree assault

Assault with bodily fluids

He is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $51,300 bond.

