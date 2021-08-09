Advertise
Florence officers arrest Montgomery man on obstruction, domestic assault charges

Jeremy Hogan
Jeremy Hogan(Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a Montgomery man Saturday on a long list of charges including domestic assault.

Just after midnight on August 7, officers responded to a domestic call on S Fulton Street. The responding officers found two victims with cut and stab wounds at the address. Both were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FPD identified Jeremy Hogan as a suspect after investigating the scene. According to officers, Hogan attempted to run away from the scene. Tasers were used to apprehend the suspect.

Jeremy Hogan faces the following charges:

  • Obstructing domestic violence emergency call
  • Third-degree assault
  • Public Intoxication
  • Attempting to elude a police officer
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Second-degree domestic assault
  • Third-degree domestic assault
  • Second-degree assault
  • Assault with bodily fluids

He is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $51,300 bond.

