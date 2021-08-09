Advertise
Heat, humidity and scattered rain expected each day this upcoming week

We wrap the weekend up without much wet weather, but better coverage of rain is expected by Monday
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most were dry on Sunday, but rain chances will be climbing as we head into the upcoming workweek! Summertime shower and storm chances are then in the forecast; while daily chances vary a bit from 40-50%, no one day will bring a washout or widespread rain.

That’s because we don’t have any fronts, systems or tropical concerns in the forecast. The result? Just daytime pop-up isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will hover right around that average high of 94 degrees heading into next week, but your neighborhood’s exact high will be determined by whether or not you see rain on any given day.

Total rain over the next 7 days suggest no big systems, tropical concerns or fronts will impact...
Total rain over the next 7 days suggest no big systems, tropical concerns or fronts will impact us. Just daily pop-up showers and storms.(WSFA 12 News)

With the humidity ramping back up, we will likely see heat index values back at and above the century mark. We don’t, however, foresee anything quite as brutal as what we endured with our heatwave.

Seasonable heat and scattered showers are expected for the upcoming workweek!
Seasonable heat and scattered showers are expected for the upcoming workweek!(WSFA 12 News)

The increase in humidity will also lead to slightly warmer overnights around 74-75 degrees each and every morning.

