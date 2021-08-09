Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Montgomery police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that sent eight people to the...
8 injured in separate overnight Montgomery shootings, police say
Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find...
More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake
Moe’s Original Bar B Que management is watching things closely to see how they should respond.
Montgomery restaurant responds to recent COVID-19 surge
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day

Latest News

FILE - In this April 22, 2010 file photo, actress Jane Withers arrives at the premiere of the...
Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95
Seasonable heat and scattered showers are expected for the upcoming workweek!
Heat, humidity and scattered rain expected each day this upcoming week
Capri Theatre faces new challenge.
Capri Theatre faces new challenge since safely reopening
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’