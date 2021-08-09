Advertise
Off-duty Birmingham officer involved in shooting, minor accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed an off-duty Birmingham Police officer was involved in a shooting after a minor accident in Ensley Sunday evening.

Investigators said the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. near the 2000 block of Avenue I.

Officers said the officer and the other man involved in the accident exchanged words and both people drove off.

They both ended up at a traffic light in the 2500 of Avenue I. The man got out of his car and approached the off-duty police officer. The two exchanged words again.

Investigators said shots were fired between the two people. The off-duty officer stayed on the scene, but the other man drove off and ended up in the 2100 block of Aaron Aronov Drive, in Fairfield, seeking help for a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BPD reached out to Alabama State Board of Investigation to

