COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a theft suspect.

On August 6, Opelika police began investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred at LaQuinta Inn, located on Capps Way, and Holiday Inn Express, located on Capps Landing.

The male suspect with facial hair is seen on camera wearing a black hoodie with blue track pants. He is seen exiting a silver or gray 2021 Dodge Durango. In video, he busts out multiple windows and steals items from several vehicles.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect seen on camera (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

