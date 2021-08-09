Opelika police searching for theft suspect seen on camera
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a theft suspect.
On August 6, Opelika police began investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred at LaQuinta Inn, located on Capps Way, and Holiday Inn Express, located on Capps Landing.
The male suspect with facial hair is seen on camera wearing a black hoodie with blue track pants. He is seen exiting a silver or gray 2021 Dodge Durango. In video, he busts out multiple windows and steals items from several vehicles.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
