Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A project named for a Black man who was lynched in Alabama is being awarded more than $235,000 to preserve a school that was important to the Black community in Lowndes County.

The Elmore Bolling Initiative is receiving money to preserve the Lowndesboro School west of Montgomery through a National Park Service civil rights grant program.

Bolling was killed in 1947 by a white neighbor who wasn’t prosecuted. He had defied the odds against Black men and built several successful businesses during the Jim Crow era.

Bolling’s children attended the Lowndesboro School, which will benefit from the grant.

