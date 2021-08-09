Advertise
Rep. Rogers supports move to mandate active-duty COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers says he hopes 100% of active-duty military personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, is happy that the Biden administration is moving toward mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among those serving in the nation’s military.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo.

Rogers, who is a ranking member on the powerful House Armed Services Committee, pointed out that the Department of Defense already requires 17 other vaccines to protect troops against diseases such as influenza, measles, mumps, smallpox and diphtheria.

“Vaccines protect our men and women, many of whom live in cramped and crowded conditions, from the spread of disease while at home or deployed across the globe,” Rogers said, adding “we have already seen COVID-19 affect our readiness downrange. Our adversaries will take any advantage they can over us. We must not allow COVID-19 to be a hindrance on our force.”

Austin has stated that about 70% of active-duty troops had gotten at least one vaccine shot, as of mid-July.

“That is encouraging news and I hope that number reaches 100% quickly,” Rogers stated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

