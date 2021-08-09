School of Discovery students to begin semester at Knox Elementary due to mold

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a school update for those living in the Selma city school district.

Children who were scheduled to attend the School of Discovery this fall will instead attend school at Knox Elementary School starting next Monday. The reason is because cleanup crews found mold growing in certain places in the School of Discovery due to water leaks.

“This Wednesday, August the 11th, 2021, the administrative team at School of Discovery will host a virtual meeting to communicate with our parents and stakeholders more information about back-to-school procedures for drop-offs and pickups,” said School of Discovery Principal Jason Munford.

The entire Selma city school district opens next Monday. The school district has a student population of nearly 3,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.