Security ‘upgrades’ to greet Selma High students heading back to classes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Though she did not get into specifics, Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams has been busy over the summer break making upgrades in the wake of an April shooting.

Williams would say the system has “upgraded” safety at Selma High School as students prepare to head back to classes on Aug. 16.

In early April a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old got into a fight that resulted in the younger student pulling a gun and firing it near the lunchroom. While the incident was captured on cellphone camera, no one was injured.

“We have upgraded safety here at Selma High School and we do have a team that’s continuously looking at the safety aspects of Selma High School and making sure we include the teachers in those conversations,” Williams explained.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the suspect has a court hearing set for late August to determine whether he’ll be charged and tried as an adult.

