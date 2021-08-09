Advertise
Take a trip to your local farmers market

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a way to support and shop local, then you may want to head to your city’s farmers market.

On Tuesday, Millbrook will be having their farmer’s market featuring veggies, fruits, jellies and jams, baked goods, peanuts, hanging baskets and more. It is from 7 a.m. to Noon on the Village Green.

On Thursday, stop by Wetumpka Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Along with local produce, such as fruits and vegetables, there are also homemade casseroles, desserts, and handmade woodwork.

If you’re in Montgomery, head to Eastchase on Saturday from 7 a.m to noon. With more than 40 certified vendors from within the state of Alabama, you are sure to get the best fruits and veggies, as well as homemade goods such as honey, cookies, handmade soaps & more.

If you’re in Prattville, the farmers market is in the grove across from Pratt Park. There you can get fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with local honey, homemade baked goods, handmade bath & body products, plants and so much more! It starts Saturday at 7 a.m.

Please share your farmers market adventures with us on Instagram @TheALRundown.

